Every year, Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5 to acknowledge the special role played by teachers, mentors, Gurus and educators in our lives. In 1962, this day came into existence to honour the memory of India's president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. He was one of the greatest teachers in the country.

Quotes to Send on Teachers’ Day 2021

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai

"A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others." - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me." - APJ Abdul Kalam

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." - Albert Einstein

"The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind." - Khalil Gibran

Happy Teachers’ Day 2021 Greetings

Teachers Day wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Without your guidance, I would not have been able to achieve success in life. Happy Teacher's Day 2021!

Teachers Day greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teacher, you have always supported me and inspired me to work hard. Thank you, sir. Happy Teachers’ Day 2021!

Teachers Day messages 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear teacher, may you keep inspiring students to do well in life. Happy Teacher’s Day 2021!

