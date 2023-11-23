Elon Musk wishes 'Happy Thanksgiving' on X with the American flag emoji. Users on X wished him back and thanked him for buying Twitter; others wished the same to him and his family. A user by the name "Diligent Denizen" reacted to Elon Musk's post by saying ", Happy Thanksgiving" and "Thank you for giving us X". Another user called K10 wished Elon Musk, "Happy Thanksgiving Elon & Family :)" and many other users thanked Elon Musk for taking over Twitter and giving X. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says 'AI Is Only a Means, Not an End' After Sam Altman’s Return to OpenAI.

Elon Musk Wishes 'Happy Thanksgiving' To All on X:

🇺🇸🇺🇸 Happy Thanksgiving! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2023

Diligent Denizen Reacts on Elon Musk's Post:

Happy Thanksgiving 😊 Thank you for giving us 𝕏. — Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) November 23, 2023

Wole Mars Catalog Reacts on Elon Musk's Post:

happy thanksgiving elon. thankful you bought X — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 23, 2023

K10 Reacts To Elon Musk and Wishes Back:

Happy Thanksgiving Elon & Family :) 🇺🇸 🤍 — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) November 23, 2023

Dan Replies To Elon Musk Saying "You too Elon!":

You too Elon! — Dan (@KettlebellLife) November 23, 2023

