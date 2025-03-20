The Spring Equinox is one of the most significant celestial events of the year, marking the precise moment when day and night are in perfect balance. Spring Equinox 2025 will take place on March 20, signalling the official start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox occurs when the Earth’s tilt relative to the Sun results in nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness across the globe. While the Vernal Equinox marks the arrival of spring for those in the Northern Hemisphere, it signals the start of autumn for those in the Southern Hemisphere. It has long been a symbol of renewal, fertility and the agricultural cycle. Many ancient civilisations celebrated this moment as a time to honour the Sun and offer gratitude for the life it brought. Flowers start to bloom, trees sprout new leaves and wildlife emerges from hibernation or begins their breeding cycles. Spring Equinox 2025 Date: When Is the First Day of Spring Season in the Northern Hemisphere? Know Timings and Significance of Vernal Equinox.

Spring Equinox 2025 Is Here!

