Marbat festival celebration is currently underway in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The festival is celebrated to drive away the evil spirits. The highlight of the festival is the Milan (meeting) of Kali (Black) and Pili (yellow) Marbats at a designated spot. Thousands and thousands of people thronged the procession route with media persons covering the event. Nagpur Police is maintaining strict vigil on this occasion to avert any untoward incident.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Marbat festival celebrations underway in Nagpur. This festival is celebrated to keep away evil spirits. pic.twitter.com/2BGymd9Ru4 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

