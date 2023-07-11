Every year, World Population Day is observed on July 11 across the world to raise awareness of issues caused by the increasing global population. This day also acknowledges the value of family planning, poverty, human rights and maternal health as well. World Population Day was established by the Governing Council of the UN Development Programme in 1989. As we observe World Population Day 2023, netizens on social media shared their insights through messages and images on the day. World Population Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Global Population Issues.

Our Earth 🌎 is in danger of Overpopulation,control the population and save the Earth.... The theme of World Population Day 2023 is Unleashing the power of gender Equality 💖#WorldPopulationDay pic.twitter.com/73FANeTka0 — Pravesh Vaid (@VaidPravesh) July 11, 2023

The population in the country is increasing day by day which is becoming a huge problem. Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji started the #BirthCampaign Under this campaign, millions of people took a vow to have one child.#WorldPopulationDay@Gurmeetramrahim@DSSNewsUpdates pic.twitter.com/czRoFJllWJ — Bhavana Khurana (@Bhavana_2512) July 11, 2023

On #WorldPopulationDay let's pledge to participate in #BirthCampaign because population is increasing day to day that's why lack of natural Resources, lack of food,clothes etc so Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji started this initiative to reduce population pic.twitter.com/6zOc4O9okm — Minakshi soni (@Minaksh89010879) July 11, 2023

Every year, 11th of July is celebrated as World population day all over the world to apprise people towards the booming global population and to aware people about the importance of gender equality, family planning and other population issues.#WorldPopulationDay#BirthCampaign pic.twitter.com/bs2GJLjwZh — param_insan (@Param_mehra66) July 11, 2023

