Every year, World Population Day is observed on July 11 across the world to raise awareness of global population issues. These issues that are discussed on this day include the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights. World Population Day was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. It was inspired by the public interest in Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987.

This was the date on which the world's population reached 5 billion people. The day was suggested by Dr KC Zachariah, in which the population reached five billion when he worked as Sr Demographer at the World Bank. As World Population Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about World Population Day 2023 date, history, and significance of the day. World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country, Here’s How Much Country’s Population Would Be in the Year 2100.

World Population Day 2023 Date and Theme

World Population Day 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, July 11. According to United Nations, World Population Day 2023 Theme is – Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities.

World Population Day History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), by resolution 45/216 of December 1990, decided to continue observing World Population Day. The main aim of establishing the day was to enhance awareness of population issues, including their relations to the environment and development. World Population Day was first observed on July 11, 1990, in over 90 countries across the globe. Since then, World Population Day has been observed across many countries with the help of local and national governments and civil society. State of World Population 2023: India Overtakes China to Become Most Populous Country in the World, Says UN Report.

World Population Day Significance

World Population Day, which seeks to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues. On World Population Day, advocates from around the world call on leaders, policymakers, grassroots organizers, and others to help make reproductive health and rights a reality for all. On this day, various events and activities are organized by governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and community groups. Events like seminars, workshops, and conferences are organized that raise public awareness of population-related issues and ways to tackle them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).