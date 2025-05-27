Health officials in Ghaziabad report that after a prolonged period of few or no confirmed COVID-19 cases, the number of cases is slowly rising again. Currently, the district has reported 14 active cases. Among these cases is a 36-year-old woman and a 4-month-old baby, for whom the woman is the primary caretaker. Health officials confirmed all infections are isolated and are currently in home isolation. Of the 14 active cases, health officials indicated 13 are under surveillance at home while one patient is being treated in a hospital. Health officials also confirmed the stable condition of the patients; however, they continue to monitor them regularly. The district health department has also confirmed that the public health system is prepared to handle COVID-19 cases, and public health authorities have continued to encourage precautionary behaviours (mask wearing, for example), and basic precautions for residents like social distancing, mask wearing, and hand hygiene. Health officials said that, overall, the situation is controlled. However, public cooperation and participation continue to be important in reducing further transmission. Covid-19 in India: Active Coronavirus Cases Climb to 1,000 Mark in Country, Kerala Tops Chart With Highest 430 Cases.

