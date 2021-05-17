Andrea Meza Is The Winner of Miss Universe 2020 Crown:

Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa Crowns New Miss Universe, Andrea Meza:

I was really rooting for Miss Peru And Miss Brazil. But still let us congratulate Andrea Meza of Mexico as the 69th Miss Universe! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/KtV1AG00nw#MissUniverse — 🌟_hayoon⁷㋛︎/ ot7 (@_Seokjined13613) May 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)