The 2019 pageant winner and 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst leaped to her death from a Midtown high-rise on Sunday. Her body was found on the sidewalk outside the building in Midtown. Just hours before her suicide death, the beauty pageant posted a picture on Instagram with a chilling caption that reads "May this day bring you rest and peace" and a heart emoji. Cheslie Kryst Death Cause: Miss USA 2019 Passes Away After Falling From 60-Storey Condominium in New York City.

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheslie Kryst, JD, MBA (@chesliekryst)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)