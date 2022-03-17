We have the winner of Miss World 2021 and it is Karolina Bielawska from Poland! The much-anticipated final result is finally here and Miss Poland outshined contestants from 97 countries to be crowned as Miss World 2021! Miss United States Shree Saini is declared 1st Runner-Up while Miss Cote D'Ivoire Olivia Yacé finished with 2nd runner-up title. Manasa Varanasi of India made the Top-13 of the 70th edition of the Miss World beauty pageant.

Miss World 2021 Winner is Karolina Bielawska from Poland!

Our Miss World 2021 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland! #missworld pic.twitter.com/jYkjbylUub — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

