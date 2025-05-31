Miss World 2025 Top 40 contestants are going to be part of the quarterfinals stage of the 72nd Miss World Festival held in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Miss India Nandini Gupta has secured her place as one of the Top 40 contestants in the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant after a stunning victory in the Top Model Challenge. Representing India with grace, poise, and style, Nandini captivated the judges and audience alike with her runway presence and confidence, earning her a coveted spot among the elite contestants. So far, 16 contestants out of 108 participating nations have booked their spot in the prestigious quarterfinals by shining in several challenge events such as Sports challenge, Talent challenge, Head-to-head challenge, Top Model challenge, Best Designer Dress, Beauty With a Purpose and Multimedia challenge. As the competition intensifies, fans across the globe are cheering for their favourites, but Nandini’s triumph in one of the most competitive fast-track events makes her a strong contender for the Miss World 2025 crown. Stay tuned for more updates from the Miss World 2025 final held on Saturday, May 31, from the HITEX Exhibition Centre about the journey of these exceptional women as they aim for the coveted title. Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details: How To Watch the 72nd Miss World Online? Everything To Know About the Beauty Pageant and India’s Contender.

Miss World 2025 Contestants Who Have Made Their Place in the Top 40

Miss Cameroon – Issie Princesse Miss Dominican Republic – Mayra Delgado Miss Estonia – Eliise Randmaa Miss India – Nandini Gupta Miss Indonesia – Monica Kezia Sembiring Miss Ireland – Jasmine Gerhardt Miss Martinique – Aurélie Joachim Miss Montenegro – Andrea Nikolić Miss Namibia – Selma Kamanya Miss Puerto Rico – Valeria Pérez Miss Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri Miss Trinidad and Tobago – Anna-Lise Nanton Miss Turkey – İdil Bilgen Miss Uganda – Natasha Nyonyozi Miss Wales – Millie-Mae Adams Miss Zambia – Faith Bwalya

Everything to Know About Miss World 2025 Final

