Mouni Roy is raising the hot factor in recent pics! The 'Brahmastra' actress looked bewitching as she flaunted her bare back in the picturesque view. Seems like she woke up to a scenic ocean view and bloomed bright like the beautiful flower that she held. Her caption read, "My corner of the sky." Mouni Roy Oozes Glamour in Red Hot Saree; View Pics of Beautiful Brahmastra Actress' Ethnic Look

View Stunning Photo Of Mouni Roy Flaunting Her Bare Back:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)