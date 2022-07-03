Sunny Leone and her cute pictures have another story to tell! The actress recently took to Instagram to share 'Happy Sunday' pics from her Sunday workout session with husband Daniel Weber. Her post workout look is a signal that it's time to take some inspiration from the power couple and hit the gym RN! Sunny Leone Sets The Temperature Soaring In Her Latest Photoshoot (View Pic)

Check Out Sunny Leone and Husband Daniel Weber Giving Some Inspiration to Hit the Gym:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)