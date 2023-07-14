Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have welcomed their second. The latter shared first pic of their newborn and revealed that their baby was born on July 11. The lil’ munchkin swaddled in white cloth with a blue beanie drops hints that it’s a baby boy. The supermodel had announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala this year. She had flaunted her baby bump at the event and shared the news of her pregnancy. Karlie Kloss Announces She's Pregnant With Her Second Child at Met Gala 2023! (View Pics & Video).

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner’s Newborn Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner)

