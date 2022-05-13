A group of nearly 150 celebs including names like Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, and Selena Gomez have joined hands together to condemn the decision of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide. These stars have signed an ad campaign called Ban Off Our Bodies to extend support. Abortion Rights Protesters Rally in Cities Around US.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Ariana DeBose, Asa Butterfield, Dove Cameron, Dylan O’Brien, Hailee Steinfeld, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, Madelyn Cline, Selena Gomez, Nicole Maines, the Wallows, Olivia Rodrigo & more have signed a ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ ad campaign in support of abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/VaOZqJEzKZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2022

