Karlie Kloss decided to attend her Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Dressed in a white vest and blue jeans, the model was seen sitting amid the crowd waiting for the concert to start. Sadie Sink and Anya Taylor-Joy also attended the concert and met up with each other. Anya was seen arriving in a black top and skirt, with her blonde hair braided. Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’! Singer’s ‘Favourite Re-Record’ To Be Out on October 27.

Karlie Kloss at TSwift's Concert

Karlie Kloss was spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/e0P4kVDMmU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

Sadie and Anya at Eras Tour

Sadie Sink and Anya Taylor-Joy at Taylor Swift’s last #ErasTour show in LA. pic.twitter.com/qwTCyv3EAU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)