Jasmin Bhasin has shared a beautiful photo on social media. The TV actor took to her Instagram handle to share a cute photo of her from Kashmir. Jasmin is seen in a white crop top paired with blue sweatpants. Her middle-parted relaxed hair look serves major hairstyle goals. The actor is seen sitting on the bank of a river. Jasmin looks refreshing in her latest photos, where she is seen smiling radiantly. "This smile is everything!!! [sic]," a fan commented on Jasmin Bhasin's gorgeous Instagram post. Cuteness Personified! Jasmin Bhasin Shares Gorgeous Pics in Orange Dress From Her Italy Vacay.

Check Jasmin Bhasin's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

