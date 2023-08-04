Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, was recently spotted in Greece chilling with her buddies. In series of pics shared by Vedant Mahajan, we get to see the star kid partying hard at a nightclub in Mykonos. In the click, Nysa could be seen in off-shoulder red dress with Vedant and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. They all celebrated Orhan's birthday in abroad earlier this week. The post also sees Kanika Kapoor performing on stage at the pub. Nysa Devgan Attends Beyoncé’s Concert in London With Vedant Mahajan, Orhan Awatramani and Others (View Pics).

Nysa Devgan Parties In Greece:

