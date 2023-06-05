Nysa Devgan is clearly have a great time with her pals in London. The star kid attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Vedant Mahajan, Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor and others were seen along with Nysa for the event. Beyoncé’s concert in London saw many other Hollywood stars in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra Attends Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert in London, Says ‘What a Night’ As She Drops Pics on Instagram.

Nysa Devgan With Friends At Beyoncé’s Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)