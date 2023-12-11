The year is about to end and internet biggie, Google released its annual list of 'Year in Search 2023' that highlights what was trending topics throughout the year. One of the topics was related to travel destinations. The top-10 destinations searched among Indian travellers or travel enthusiasts were: 1) Vietnam 2) Goa 3) Bali 4) Sri Lanka 5) Thailand 6) Kashmir 7) Coorg 8) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9) Italy 10) Switzerland.

Top Travel Destinations in 2023

