The Government of India has released a video highlighting 10 moments when "India has stunned the world in 2023". From Chandrayaan 3 historic landing in the south pole of the moon to claiming world's fastest growing economy that made India's 2023 journey an "epic", the government lists key moments that showcase India's prowess. The video includes the yoga session led by PM Narendra Modi at the UN which has hit the Guinness world record, it also features world's largest mediation centre Swarved Mahamandir recently inaugurated by PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh. The other notable highlights were Air India sealing world's largest air craft deal, India topping digital payments, world's largest office building in Surat. PM Narendra Modi Has Pledged To Make India a Developed Country by 2047, Says Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

India's Achievements in 2023:

From reaching the South Pole of Moon to claiming the title of the world's fastest-growing economy, here are 10 moments that showcased India's prowess in 2023. Cheers to India's resounding crescendo in 2023#NewIndia pic.twitter.com/lcP0FyMfs4 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 21, 2023

