Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a couple of candid photos and joyful videos along with a gratitude note on New Year. The Baaghi 2 actress posted pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Thank you, 2023.” In one of the clicks, she is seen posing with a friend in a bikini by the beachside. From sharing candid solo pictures to group selfies, Disha’s posts are certainly delivering some major friendship goals. Lately, Patani has been captivating hearts on social media with her sultry beach pictures from her Thailand vacation. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani Twin in Stunning White Outfits As They Enjoy Sunset at Beach During Their Thailand Vacation (See Pics).