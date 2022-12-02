The long-established tradition for the well-known company Pantone LLC has just revealed their colour of the year. Pantone's Colour of The Year 2023 is "Viva Magenta" (PANTONE 18-1750) which will be incorporated into our daily lives. The vibrant shade, which looks like powerful pink, symbolises excitement and looks forward to the future in positivity. According to reports, the empowering shade was selected by human trend prognosticators who surveyed fashion and design.

Pantone's Colour of The Year 2023:

An unconventional shade for an unconventional time: a new vision. Color of the Year 2023: PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength.https://t.co/vxEQlBykRT#Pantone pic.twitter.com/pRIP6bI2NH — PANTONE (@pantone) December 2, 2022

