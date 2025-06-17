Motorola Edge 60 FUSION with PANTONE Mykonos Blue variant and Motorola Edge 60 sale has started in India. The Edge 60 comes in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock colour options. Motorola Edge 60 FUSION is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor and features a 6.67-inch quad curved display. The smartphone goes for sale starting at INR 20,999 with offers. Motorola Edge 60 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor and comes with a 6.67-inch display. The Edge 60 is available starting at INR 24,999 with launch offers. Both smartphones are available now on Flipkart. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch on July 8, 2025 Alongside OnePlus Buds 4; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features of New OnePlus Nord Smartphones.

Motorola Edge 60 and Motorola Edge 60 FUSION PANTONE Mykonos Blue Variant Sale Starts in India

Motorola Edge 60 FUSION stuns with its bold PANTONE™ Mykonos Blue & 1.5K Quad-Curved Display. Motorola Edge 60 redefines vision with a 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor & 3x Optical Zoom. Buy now on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW . — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 17, 2025

