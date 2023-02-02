A wearable cake dress created in the design of a wedding dress turned out to be quite the showstopper at the Swiss World Wedding Fair. The bride’s dress, which could be eaten, was created by Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes (Switzerland). She won the Guinness World Record for the largest wearable cake dress (supported), weighing in at an extraordinary 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz). For this new record, the cake had to be or exceed 68 kg, and the model wearing it had to walk 16 feet without the dress falling apart. Since this cake was so heavy, wheels were attached at the bottom too. Take a good look at the record-breaking cake here! Guinness World Record for Most Dogs in a Conga Line Set by Germany’s Wolfgang Lauenburger; Watch the Heartwarming Video.

Check Out The Wedding Dress You Can Eat!

A tasty treat for once you've tied the knot 🍰https://t.co/XekiqtOF95 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 1, 2023

