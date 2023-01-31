The latest world record has been set with the help of a couple of furballs, 14 to be exact. Wolfgang Lauenburger from Germany guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line to set the Guinness World Record for most dogs in a Conga line. A video shared for the record shows all the record-holders in a neat and synchronized Conga line, and it will surely be the most heartwarming thing you see today. Check out this video here. World's Oldest Living Dog: American Family's 23-Year-Old Chihuahua 'Spike' Takes The Guinness World Record (See Pics).

Watch The Video Here

New record: Most dogs in a conga line - 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)