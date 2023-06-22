One needs to be careful while trying adventurous activities. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a woman is stewing over whether to jump from a cliff in Italy. Further, the woman suddenly slips and topples down the rocks before dropping into the water. The incident video was captured by an Australian man named Kal Glanznig, who had moments earlier highlighted why tourists needed to get travel insurance. Glanzning further mentioned that it took about one hour to get the woman carried up all the stairs to the ambulance. Viral Video: Woman Escapes Falling Off Cliff After Losing Control of Scooty in Freaky Accident.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)