The internet is flooded with reports of strange things that wash up on beaches all around the world. This time, a woman from New Zealand's North Island discovered an odd 'alien' log covered in strange marine life. On May 7, Kyley Morman came upon the log while taking her morning stroll along the Papamoa beach in the Bay of Plenty. Its shells contained live things as well as tentacles that resembled worms. The thing was 5 metres long and entirely covered in creatures that resembled dreadlocks. Mysterious Alien Creature Washes Up on Queensland Beach in Australia and Nobody Knows What It Is (View Creepy Pics).

Alien Creature Spotted in New Zealand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Bethune (@mcanchka)

