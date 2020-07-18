The deep sea is full of wonder and some creepiest stuff down under. Time and again so these creatures wash up on the shores and freak out people, for never having seen something like them before. There's a new such discovery, this time on an Australian beach. Pictures of a pink and transparent looking fish (unsure if it is a fish) have been shared on Facebook and nobody has been able to correctly identify it. Some say it looks like a jellyfish, someone else called it a sea slug. But the appearance is quite creepy for sure. Alien-Like Creature Spotted Crawling Inside Indonesian Man’s House, Netizens Baffled (Watch Viral Video).

The pictures were taken by a guy named Damien Said at the north of Hervey Bay in Queensland. They were shared on Environmental conservation organisation SCF Australia on their Facebook a few days ago and asked if anyone could identify it. But the responses were mixed. The creature looks closely like a jellyfish but has a wide mouth with what appears smaller hair-like tentacles. One of the pictures has the man's foot next to it to show the size of this creature. And it is bigger than a human foot. Creepy Fish With No Eyes Found in Australia! The Internet is Freaked With The Sea Monster (View Pic).

Check The Creepy-Looking Creature's Pics:

Looks so creepy right? You cannot even probably figure out if how it is structured. Someone called it "sea vomit," another said, "It's a jellyfish! This is how she catches her prey." For now, let us just call it another creepy sea slug that lives at the bottom of the ocean. Several such creepier creatures have washed ashore in parts of Queensland. Last year, a blood oozing fish was spotted on Scarborough Beach in the north of Brisbane. It was a sea-green coloured slimy creature. But it was identified as a sea hare later on by some experts.

