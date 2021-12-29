A 10-year-old girl, who asked Amazon's Alexa for a challenge, received an extremely impractical and dangerous advice. The girl's mother took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the reply by Alexa to the girl's query who had asked for a challenge. According to the screenshot shared by the mother, Alexa's reply to the "challenge" query was "Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs." The smart speaker's reply caused outrage on Twitter, following which the company reportedly made amends to ensure that a repeat of the embarrassing act does not occur again.

The Tweet By Mother Showing Alexa's Reply

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 — Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

