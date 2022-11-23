Angry locals in Mexico mobbed a clueless female tourist and threw water bottles at her after she ascended the ancient Mayan pyramid. The video of the incident went viral on the online platform, which shows the lady dancing and provoking a crowd of observers standing at the base of the historical monument. The action sparked outrage among people. Reportedly, the woman, who is said to be a Spanish National, ignored the rules barring tourists from climbing the Mayan Temple of Kukulcán in Chichén Itzá, which was named in 2007 of the New 7 Wonders of the World by UNESCO. Amritsar: Man Lynched by Angry Mob After Alleged Sacrilege Attempt at Golden Temple.

Take A Look At This Twitter Thread:

A disrespectful tourist climbs an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico and gets booed pic.twitter.com/ZMAnwf0Euo — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 21, 2022

