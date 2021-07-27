India remembers the 11th President, APJ Abdul Kalam on his sixth death anniversary. Popularly known as the ‘People’s President of India’ or ‘Missile Man of India’, Dr Kalam left for the heavenly abode on July 27 in 2015. After President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1954) and Zakir Hussain (1963), he was the third Indian President to have been honoured with a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

People fondly remember the Indian aerospace scientist, an educationist, a visionary and above all, a humble teacher on this day. Renowned sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, too paid homage to the great man with an incredible sand art of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the Puri Beach.

View This Amazing Sand Art Dedicated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam:

Tributes to Common/Missile man; Students’ icon; People’s President BharatRatna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniv. I am Sharing One of My SandArt at Puribeach pic.twitter.com/r54vxkbbm4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 27, 2021

