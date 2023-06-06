Apple announced a plethora of devices and software updates at Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2023. The big announcements include launch of Reality Pro, a super-premium USD 3,499 AR headset, 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip, Apple Vision Pro AR headset, Mac Studio and Mac Pro. The big launches also kickstarted a flood of memes on Twitter. Netizens shared funny memes and hilarious jokes regarding prices of new Apple products. Apple's AR headset and Vision Pro AR headset remained on target of meme makers. Apple WWDC23: iPhone Maker Announces Partnership with Disney, New Vision Pro to Run Disney Plus Content.

Tim Cook Shares Video on Vision Apple Pro AR headset:

Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. You’ve never seen anything like this before! pic.twitter.com/PEIxKNpXBs — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023

Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes on Apple Launches:

She had to sell everything pic.twitter.com/pIQKRwr55w — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) June 5, 2023

Llegaron los memes del Apple Vision Pro. #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/g33Vm5BM8W — SANTO DOMINGO NOTICIAS (@StoDgoNews) June 5, 2023

“I don’t know how to move the body” pic.twitter.com/xqtaiXBpj6 — ITYSL memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) June 5, 2023

