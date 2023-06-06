At WWDC23, Apple announced a partnership with Disney. The company revealed that the new Apple Vision Pro headset will run the Disney Plus. It will also offer a "heroic" experience to users. The Disney streaming service will be accessible on the new headset from the start. The Apple Vision Pro offers two hours of usage when paired with an external battery. It can also be connected to a wall outlet. However, the MR headset does not support standalone usage. Apple WWDC23: Tim Cook Introduces the Much Awaited and Highly Speculated Apple Vision Pro AR/VR Headset as a Spatial Computer That You Can Control With Your Hands, Gestures and Voice (See Images).

Apple Partners with Disney for Vision Pro:

Disney+ will be available on Vision Pro on day one! #WWDC23

