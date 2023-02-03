Researchers working on the site of the ancient town of Lagash in Iraq, which is modern-day al-Hiba, found some interesting items from around 2,700 BCE that shows how complex pre-modern societies were. Archaeologists have found what seems to be a 5,000-year-old “pub” with an “ancient fridge”. They found an ancient tavern buried several inches under the surface, an open-air courtyard and an innovative moisture-wick structure designed to keep food cool, which is being dubbed as a “modern-day fridge”. As part of the Lagash Archaeological Project, deposits of ash and benches were also found. Take a look at these images from the site here. DNA from Archaeological Remains Show Immigration to Scandinavia Was Exceptional During the Viking Period.

View This Post Here

The Lagash Archaeological Project. A drone photo of one of the site’s trenches, which shows two rectangular pits that held clay. Further evidence that Lagash was a site where significant craft production took place. 📷 Lagash Archaeological Projecthttps://t.co/RpY4xuu2xk pic.twitter.com/TU66MYFL4B — Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) January 26, 2023

Final stretch of the 4th season at Lagash. Busy processing finds, photogrammetry, notes, and reports. All of this comes from just one strata in my trench, a floor surface used by pottery crafts-people. #Lagash #LagashArchaeologicalProject pic.twitter.com/A6vUcjrvWM — Kristina Donnally (@KristinaBD97) November 23, 2022

