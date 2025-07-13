In a bizarre celebration that quickly went viral, Manik Ali from Assam’s Nalbari district bathed in 40 litres of milk to mark the end of his marriage. The video, now circulating widely online, shows Ali standing on a plastic sheet outside his house, pouring buckets of milk over himself while declaring, “I am free from today.” According to reports, Ali’s wife had allegedly eloped with her lover twice, prompting him to seek divorce despite initially trying to save the marriage for the sake of their daughter. Locals said the separation was mutual and followed repeated marital discord. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Assam: Woman Killed After Being Flung by Speeding Car, Run Over by Truck in Bajali; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Celebrates Divorce With Milk Bath in Assam

Manik Ali from Assam celebrated his divorce with wife in a way that grabbed much attention. He bathed in 40 litres of milk soon after his lawyer confirmed to him that the divorce process was complete, as per multiple media reports. pic.twitter.com/RVehKtRYJg — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 13, 2025

