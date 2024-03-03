An auto rickshaw was recently seen flouting traffic rules on the newly opened Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai. Image and video of the auto rickshaw navigating the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) have been widely shared on social media. The MTHL, which is the longest sea bridge connecting Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai, has explicitly banned three-wheelers, including motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors. Police officials have previously stated that the high-speed movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge poses a significant risk to smaller vehicles, leading to the restriction of autos and two-wheelers in the area. Auto Rickshaw Spotted on Atal Setu! Three-Wheelers Not Allowed on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Photos of Auto Flouting Rules on MTHL Go Viral.

