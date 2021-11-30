Search engine giant, Google, is celebrating Lotfi A. Zadeh, an eminent mathematician and computer scientist on Tuesday. They dedicated a colourful Lotfi Zadeh Google Doodle to celebrate his invention 'fuzzy logic' a mathematical concept that's applied in technology like the Japanese subway systems, cybersecurity software and so on.

Here's a Look at Lotfi Zadeh Google Doodle

Azerbaijani-American engineer & professor Lotfi Zadeh invented "fuzzy logic," a mathematical concept applied in technology like: 🚉 A Japanese subway system 🚙 Anti-skid technology in cars 💻 Cybersecurity software 👁 more with today's #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/ImYX61o6UZ pic.twitter.com/W8b6f0WoqT — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) November 30, 2021

