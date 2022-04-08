Russian fisherman Roman Fedortsov usually shares pictures of weird and scary deep-sea creatures. The angler sails in the Norwegian Sea. This time he found a peculiar light pink colour fish with large eyes and wing shapes on the body and a long tail. The internet world is calling the creature 'Baby Dragon'. Sharing the picture of the newly hatched baby fish, Fedortsov wrote, "Just a quote - 'It's one thing to chase something nameless, but quite another thing to find it' – G.F. Lovecraft." Fish With Human Face and Sharp Teeth Found in Malaysia Will Freak You Out! Know More About This Species of Triggerfish (View Pics and Video).

Netizens Call It Baby Dragon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account)

