Singapore's blonde ale NEWBrew has been gaining traction on the internet for its peculiar yet exciting concept. The Beer is made with recycled toilet water, first unveiled at a water conference in 2018. Reportedly, the alcoholic beverage is a collaboration between the country's national water agency, PUB, and local craft brewery Brewerkz. The Beer NEWBrew uses NEWater, Singapore's brand of drinking water from reprocessed sewage. From Burning Calories to Preventing Cancer, Amazing Health Benefits of Beer You Must Know.

WATCH: How NEWBrew Is Made From Recycled Toilet Water!

Singapore is taking sustainability to a whole new level with NEWBrew, beer made from recycled sewage water and urine, reports @osingyee. Would you drink this beer? https://t.co/OBGt0ERqiW pic.twitter.com/zXT3pntHfU — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 30, 2022

