In a video that has gone viral on social media, a doctor can be seen running on the streets of Bengaluru in order to reach the hospital to perform surgery. According to reports, the doctor, who is a surgeon was stuck in traffic which was inundated due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall. Reports suggest that the doctor ditched his car and ran for about 45 minutes so that he could reach the hospital in time for the surgery. The doctor has been identified as Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon. The alleged incident took place on August 30 when the doctor was stuck in traffic on the Sarjapur-Marathahalli stretch on his way to Manipal Hospital.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)