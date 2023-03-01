A video of a man from Bhopal, tagged as a crow whisperer is going viral on Twitter. The video shows that there are no crows around the area, the man then gives out a call imitating the crows and within a few seconds, crows start gathering around. Onlookers are stunned as to how his call reeks like an invitation for all crows to come along. The name of the man is not known yet but the video has sure amazed a lot of netizens. Wild Animal Saves Its Prey! Bear Rescues Drowning Crow At Budapest Zoo; Viral Video Melts on Internet.

Crow Whisperer From Bhopal Goes Viral

The famous Crow Whisperer of Bhopal ..India 😍 pic.twitter.com/TOx25MbM9y — Clement Ben IFS (@ben_ifs) February 26, 2023

