In a viral video shared on Twitter, a giant bear is munching on food beside a small water reservoir while a crow struggled to stay afloat in the water. The wild animal shows a rare gesture by holding the bird using its big paw and pulling it by the wing to the land. The clip has won millions of hearts on social media. The beautiful incident happened at Budapest Zoo. Mother Elephant Faints Due to Stress After her Calf Falls into Manhole; Viral Video of Rescuers Frantically Performing CPR to Revive The Wild Animal Earns Praises.

Watch The Rare Video:

Bear Rescues A Crow From Drowning ! Humans can learn a lot from animals ! SHARE if you loved it ! Follow @Nativeesoul For more videos like this. pic.twitter.com/sfbRbW75BO — NativeAmericanSoul (@Nativeesoul) December 9, 2018

