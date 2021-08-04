A food stall named 'Patna Roll Centre' in Delhi has made the biggest chicken egg roll ever. They recently made a 2-foot long chicken egg roll with 10 eggs. Food blogger Tanish Sharma has shared the video on his official Instagram handle. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanish Sharma🔥 (@beingtanishh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)