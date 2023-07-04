In a video doing the internet rounds, a street food vendor is seen serving watermelon by pouring liquid on it that resembles ketchup. After the video went viral, many people pointed out that the liquid is not ketchup and that the dish is rather a tasty delicacy. A lot of people had mistaken the liquid to be ketchup after its flowy consistency and colour. The liquid is actually called 'chamoy', which is a sour and spicy sauce that has a versatile flavour and can be added to a wide range of dishes. "Can you finish this watermelon all by yourself? [sic]," read the caption of the post shared by food blogger Richard Chao on Instagram. "No way ppl don’t know what chamoy is [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Banana Chana Pani Puri is the Latest Addition to List of Bizarre Food Combos, Netizens React to 'Innovative' Dish (Watch Video).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Chao (@hangryblogger)

