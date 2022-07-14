Did you see the Supermoon 2022? The largest and the brightest Supermoon of the year dominated the night sky of July 13, Wednesday. It is also called Buck Moon which refers to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer or bucks. The unique celestial occurence will dazzle the sky for three to four days. In that case, take a look at how netizens reacted to this cosmic event and took to the social media site to share images and messages of the Supermoon. Supermoon 2022 Live Streaming Online: Watch LIVE Broadcast of Year’s Biggest and Brightest Buck Moon Glaring the Night Sky!

Netizens React to Supermoon 2022

Looks Beautiful!

So Clear

Picturesque View of the Supermoon

A few shots of tonights Supermoon. A bit too much cloud but dramatic nonetheless. #supermoon pic.twitter.com/oCgyf2fA8Z — Roger Donovan (@digitaltog) July 13, 2022

WOAH!

Scenic

Impressive #supermoon at Nice Reality was a bit more red than on the Pic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n5jZtfORqz — Xa (@XaGueuzav) July 13, 2022

