Darkness does not bring sadness always! Just like to experience the treasure trove of night, celestial goodies wait to cast their eyes on the sky, hoping for some cosmic event. Well, July is the month for you. The month will witness 2022's biggest and brightest Supermoon that will dazzle the night sky for three to four days from July 13. The much-awaited full moon, also known as the Buck Moon, refers to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer or bucks. As per the official NASA site, the skies will be illuminated on July 13, as the full moon will be visible at 2:38 pm EDT (12:08 am IST, Thursday) or 12:08 am IST on July 14. To watch the mesmerizing astronomical occurrence live, check out the YouTube link below. Supermoon 2022 or July's Buck Moon Date and Time: Visibility, Significance and Everything You Need To Learn About the Biggest Supermoon of the Year.

Watch The LIVE Broadcast Of Supermoon 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)