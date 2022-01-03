Happy Birthday, Dear Jisoo! The South Korean singer and actress is celebrating her 27th birthday today and also receiving lots of love and heartfelt birthday wishes from her fans. The 27-year-old Kim Ji-soo aka Jisoo was ranked the tenth most followed K-pop idol on Instagram in April 2019. Jisoo's fans have filled Twitter with hashtags like #HappyBirthdayJISOO, #HappyJisooDay #OurPrideJISOOday.

Check Out Jisoo's Birthday Wishes Here:

Happy Birthday Unnie😘 This is one of my favorite picture of yours, you're so very beautiful🥰 Saranghae💜#JISOO#HappyBirthdayJISOOpic.twitter.com/NzbpJZvhJB — Demonisse_Smile (@DemoneisS) January 3, 2022

Happy Birthday, Jisoo!

Best Wishes For Kim Ji-soo aka Jisoo

Our Pride Jisoo Day

Happy 27th Jisoo!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)