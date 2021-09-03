BLACKPINK's Lisa is all set to release her first single album titled 'LALISA' on September 10, 2021. Now, when the countdown of the release of her first solo album has already begun, she has released the third visual teaser of the same on Friday. Lisa is looking edgy in the third teaser video and her fans are going gaga over her look.

Check Out The Third Teaser of 'LALISA' here:

