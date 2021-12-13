What is the connection between newly-crowned Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and K-pop boy band BTS or Bangtan Boys? No, she has neither claimed to be an ARMY nor BTS members have congratulated her on the big victory so far. Then, why is Twitter flooded with keywords ‘Miss Universe BTS,’ ‘Miss Universe BTS Speech,’ and so on? Well, it is so because Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu’s winning answer revolving around ‘Speak For Yourself’ reminded netizens of BTS leader RM (aka Kim Namjoon)’s speech ‘Speak Yourself,’ and they can’t help but tweet about the same.

Powerful Speech!

Miss India Kim Namjoon 🤝 Speak Yourself pic.twitter.com/b8Uy4q0YjY — Athena⁷ ✨ (@seokjeng02) December 13, 2021

Indeed an Emotional Moment

When I first saw the video of her speech I was speechless and only BTS came to mind.....I really love the way she spoke for the youth like us today..... I'm crying emotional. pic.twitter.com/0IPHGA5OHi — Happy Jin Day (@BangtanRatna) December 13, 2021

HAHHAHA

BTS, are you watching Miss Universe?@BTS_twt — Amiorhope (@shinelikehope) December 13, 2021

Same Energy

miss india when 🤝 bts when she said to they said to “speak yourself” “speak yourself” in miss universe in the unga — ᴍᴀʀᴋᴛʜᴇᴛᴇʀʀɪʙʟᴇ ♕ (@maxxishon) December 13, 2021

Winners Think Alike

not bts related post, bt; MISS UNIVERSE HARNAAZ SANDU WINNING LINE "Speak for yourself, because you’re the leader of your own life" - Miss India Her answer reminds me of BTS speech, Love yourself Speak Yourself. Damn!!!! Congratulations Miss India!!! 👑☺️ pic.twitter.com/FmazYA3r1E — Xi An (@hatelove08) December 13, 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Winning Answer:

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Here's BTS Speech at the United Nations

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu is on cloud nine after the 21-year-old won the prestigious Miss Universe crown. The Chandigarh girl achieved the big feat at the 70th edition of Miss Universe. She is the third Indian to become Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

